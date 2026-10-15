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Home / India News / 3 Indian students die in Germany fire; suspect arrested on homicide charges

3 Indian students die in Germany fire; suspect arrested on homicide charges

The victims, two women aged 25 and 27 and a 26-year-old man, were studying in Germany. German police have provisionally arrested a 41-year-old resident as authorities investigate the fire

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ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

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Three Indian nationals, including two women and one man, studying in Germany have died in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, the Indian Embassy in Berlin said, adding that it is in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families to extend all necessary assistance.

In a post on X on Wednesday (local time), the embassy said, "Three Indian nationals (two women and one man) have tragically lost their lives in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. All 3 were studying in Germany."

"Embassy of India in Berlin and Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families, and are extending all necessary assistance. The incident is under investigation by German authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the embassy said.

 

According to Anadolu news agency, German police have provisionally arrested a 41-year-old resident of the apartment building in connection with the incident.

The victims were identified as two women, aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man, all Indian nationals.

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Police and prosecutors said on Wednesday that extensive investigations, including an examination by a fire expert, had ruled out a technical defect as the cause of the blaze, leading to suspicion against the 41-year-old resident.

The suspect has been questioned by investigators from the homicide commission, while further inquiries are continuing under the direction of the Bochum prosecutor's office.

As cited by the Anadolu news agency, Germany's public broadcaster NDR reported that police had been called to the building on Sunday, a day before the fire, in connection with a dispute. It also reported that officers had responded to repeated incidents at the property earlier.

Police said that their previous deployments had no connection to the fire, based on their findings.

The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation by German authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Germany India Germany Indian students abroad Indian students

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 8:01 AM IST