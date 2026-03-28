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Home / India News / 3 killed as Nor'wester wreaks havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Puri districts

3 killed as Nor'wester wreaks havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Puri districts

Strong winds followed by thunderstorms lashed the Mayurbhanj district headquarters, Baripada, around 11 pm on Friday

kolkata Rains, Rains

The three injured are undergoing treatment at the Baripada district headquarters. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Baripada/Puri
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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At least three persons died and three others were injured as Nor'westers wreaked havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj and Puri districts, police said Saturday.

Strong winds followed by thunderstorms lashed the Mayurbhanj district headquarters, Baripada, around 11 pm on Friday, an officer said.

"Two people were killed, and three others were injured. The deceased were travelling on motorcycles when the Nor'wester hit the region. Due to the storms, they lost control of their two-wheelers and hit the roadside trees," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramdas Hansada of Asanayoda and Nagen Murmu of Khunta area in the district.

The three injured are undergoing treatment at the Baripada district headquarters.

 

A man, identified as Jagannath Behera of Alis village under the Pipili Police Station limits in Puri, died after a coconut tree fell on him during the storms in the district on Friday night, another officer said.

Several houses were damaged by strong winds in Kanas, Delanga and Satyabadi areas of Puri district, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Odisha Odisha government Rainfall Thunderstorms Heavy rain and thunderstorm

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 1:12 PM IST

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