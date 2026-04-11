312 stranded Indian fishermen in Iran return home via Armenia
The fresh batch was brought back home a week after 345 Indian fishermen were evacuated from Iran
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A group of 312 Indian fishermen, who were stranded in Iran amid escalating regional tensions, returned to India through Armenia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.
The fresh batch was brought back home a week after 345 Indian fishermen were evacuated from Iran.
The external affairs minister thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for Armenia's assistance in return of the Indian nationals.
"Another 312 Indian fishermen safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend @AraratMirzoyan for making it possible," Jaishankar said on social media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 9:39 PM IST