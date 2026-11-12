4.9-magnitude earthquake hits West Sikkim, mild tremors felt in Gangtok
The moderate earthquake occurred at 4.30 am, with its epicentre located around 40 km northwest of Yuksom in Gyalshing district of West Sikkim
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A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Sikkim-Nepal region early Thursday morning, triggering mild tremors in parts of West and Sikkim, including the state capital Gangtok.
Officials said there were no reports of property damage or casualties at the time of filing the copy.
The moderate earthquake occurred at 4.30 am, with its epicentre located around 40 km northwest of Yuksom in Gyalshing district of West Sikkim, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 73 km, at latitude 27.671 degrees north and longitude 87.987 degrees east.
Mild tremors were felt in several areas of West Sikkim, as well as parts of East Sikkim, including the state capital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST