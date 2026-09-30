Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | 08:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 4 CISF personnel killed after colleague opens fire in J-K's Kathua

4 CISF personnel killed after colleague opens fire in J-K's Kathua

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm at Sewa-III hydroelectric power project located at Mashka village in Basohli, near the border with Himachal Pradesh

Gun shooting, mass shooting

The officials said senior CISF and police officers rushed to the scene and the exact circumstances that led to the argument and the subsequent firing are being ascertained

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 8:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, including an assistant commandant, were killed after a colleague allegedly opened fire in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening, officials said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 pm at Sewa-III hydroelectric power project located at Mashka village in Basohli, near the border with Himachal Pradesh, the officials said.

According to preliminary information, the accused, Head Constable Abhidesh Kumar, allegedly resorted to firing from his service rifle following an argument with some of his colleagues.

Four CISF personnel sustained critical injuries in the firing and later succumbed to their injuries at nearby NHPC hospital, the officials said, adding the deceased were identified as Assistant Commandant Ankit Kumar Pandey, Sub-Inspector Lakshman Singh and constables Rafiq Ahmed and Sandeep Kumar.

 

Following the firing, the accused was overpowered by his colleagues and subsequently arrested. The service weapon used in the incident was also seized as part of the investigation, they said.

The officials said senior CISF and police officers rushed to the scene and the exact circumstances that led to the argument and the subsequent firing are being ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Comptroller and Auditor General's

CAG flags 12,394 acres of allotted industrial land lying unused in Odisha

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Team up against unilateral action: Shaktikanta Das to Global South

India population public people

India's super-aged future is closer than it seems, says Moody's Ratings

Assam Rifles, Representative image

Jawan killed in attack on Assam Rifles close to India-Myanmar border

Supreme Court

Number of women judges in Supreme Court likely to go up to three

Topics : CISF Jammu and Kashmir kathua Shooting

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEVarmora Granito sharesNifty Midcap 150 indexStock Market CrashTATA Group StockWorld Heart Day 2026IMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 8:01 AM IST