Four ministers to take oath in new Assam govt along with CM Sarma today

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as chief minister of Assam on Tuesday, along with four ministers two from the saffron party and one each from its allies AGP and BPF.

This will be the third NDA government in Assam, to be led by Sarma as the chief minister for the second consecutive term, the only non-Congress CM to achieve the feat in the state.

Former minister and senior BJP leader Ranjeet Kumar Dass will be the NDA's candidate for the position of Speaker of the state Assembly, Sarma said in a post on X.

"Happy to announce that the following four colleagues of mine will take oath as Ministers tomorrow along with me in the august presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji - Shri Rameswar Teli Shri Atul Bora Shri Charan Boro Smt Ajanta Neog," the CM-designate said.

Bora is the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Boro is a Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA, and both were ministers in the previous NDA government.

Neog was also a minister in the previous government. Teli is a former Union Minister of State who returned to state politics in the 2026 polls.

"I am also happy to share that Shri Ranjit Das, Hon'ble MLA, will be our candidate for the post of Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly (sic)," Sarma said.

Dass was the Speaker initially when the BJP-led NDA secured power in the state for the first time in 2016. He has been a minister in the state cabinet in both the previous governments since.

"My heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of them. Together, we will continue to work with full dedication for a stronger, more developed and prosperous Assam," Sarma added.

Earlier in the day, reviewing preparations for the oath-taking ceremony, Sarma had said that besides Modi, the defence minister, Union home and finance ministers, chief ministers and deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states will be present on the occasion.

Several top industrialists, foreign envoys, 'Satradhikars' (heads of Vaishnavite monasteries), party workers, among others, will also be present, he said.

Among leaders outside the NDA fold, the chief minister of Mizoram will be attending the ceremony, Sarma said.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Khanapara Veterinary College field with elaborate arrangements for accommodating thousands of people, with separate dais also being erected for different set of dignitaries.

The NDA had secured a two-thirds majority in the assembly polls. The BJP bagged 82 seats, while its allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, won 10 each, in the 126-member House.