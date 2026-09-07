6 dead after Delhi PG collapse; ABVP demands probe, MCD chief's resignation

At least six people have died after a five-storey building being used as a paying guest (PG) accommodation collapsed in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan area on Sunday afternoon. A total of 11 people have been rescued from the rubble so far. One more person rescued during the night was declared dead upon reaching the hospital, taking the death toll to six, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said.

The building, located near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed at around 1.30 pm on Sunday while repair and renovation work was reportedly underway. Multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) and Civil Defence, are carrying out rescue operations.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the collapse site and the Aiims Trauma Centre on Sunday and said those responsible would face strict action.

Police have registered a case against the building owner and others under charges including culpable homicide, negligence in upkeep of a structure and endangering the safety of others. Police teams are also trying to trace those allegedly connected with the incident. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the collapse, reported news agency PTI.

ABVP protests at MCD office, 15 detained

Around 150-200 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students gathered at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Civic Centre on Sunday, demanding the resignation of MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar. At least 15 protesting students were detained and taken to Kamla Market police station.

ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki demanded an impartial investigation, strict action against negligent PG operators and officials, and an immediate safety and structural audit of PGs and rented buildings in Delhi's student hubs.

"The MCD Commissioner should resign immediately," Solanki said in a statement.

Questions over building's condition, illegal construction

The collapse has put the spotlight on the condition of buildings in Satya Niketan, a densely populated student neighbourhood next to Delhi University's South Campus.

A senior MCD official said the collapsed structure stood on a 55-square-yard plot and had a basement and four floors. The civic body has said there was no sanctioned building plan for the structure and that construction in its basement was unauthorised. The building also did not have a fire NOC, reported Hindustan Times, citing officials.

Repair work had reportedly been underway for about a week before the collapse. Residents said the building had suffered from dampness, cracks and water accumulation. Investigators are examining whether the repair work, including work on the basement, affected load-bearing elements and contributed to the collapse, reported PTI.

The MCD has also reportedly ordered the immediate sealing of illegal constructions exceeding four floors following the collapse.

The building was being operated as a boys' PG under the name "Hostel Daze". Police have booked its owner, identified as Hariram Bansal, and others in connection with the collapse. Police said renovation work was allegedly being carried out on the ground floor when the building collapsed, and teams have been formed to trace those allegedly involved.

Opposition attacks government over student safety

The collapse drew criticism from opposition leaders, who linked the tragedy to a shortage of hostel accommodation and alleged failures in enforcing building and safety regulations.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi urged the NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and other rescue teams to make every possible effort to reach those trapped and ensure immediate medical treatment for the injured.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal described the collapse as "extremely tragic and alarming" and said the government needed to "wake up from its slumber", while calling for large-scale measures to ensure public safety. AAP MP Atishi demanded a high-level inquiry and strict action against those responsible for negligence.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), meanwhile, demanded accountability and a safety audit of all PG hostels in Delhi. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the government's priorities over educational infrastructure, saying students were being forced to live and study in unsafe conditions even as political establishments received attention and resources.

He called on the government to prioritise safe schools, functional hostels and quality educational infrastructure over “grandiose political establishments.”