6 devotees dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

A bus carrying devotees overturned in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib's while returning from Anandpur Sahib, killing six and injuring 21 others, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Himmatpura on Morinda-Chunni road area in Bassi Pathana at around 10 pm on Tuesday when the devotees -- all residents of Main Majri in Fatehgarh Sahib -- were returning from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The bus overturned on the road after some malfunction, a police official said.

Six people, including a woman, died in the incident while 21 sustained injuries, Fategarh Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, the police said.