6 devotees dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib
The incident occurred near Himmatpura on Morinda-Chunni road area in Bassi Pathana at around 10 pm on Tuesday
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A bus carrying devotees overturned in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib's while returning from Anandpur Sahib, killing six and injuring 21 others, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred near Himmatpura on Morinda-Chunni road area in Bassi Pathana at around 10 pm on Tuesday when the devotees -- all residents of Main Majri in Fatehgarh Sahib -- were returning from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.
The bus overturned on the road after some malfunction, a police official said.
Six people, including a woman, died in the incident while 21 sustained injuries, Fategarh Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said.
The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, the police said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 8:43 AM IST