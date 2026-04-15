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Home / India News / 6 devotees dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

6 devotees dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

The incident occurred near Himmatpura on Morinda-Chunni road area in Bassi Pathana at around 10 pm on Tuesday

Accident, road accident

Six people, including a woman, died in the incident while 21 sustained injuries | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

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A bus carrying devotees overturned in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib's while returning from Anandpur Sahib, killing six and injuring 21 others, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Himmatpura on Morinda-Chunni road area in Bassi Pathana at around 10 pm on Tuesday when the devotees -- all residents of Main Majri in Fatehgarh Sahib -- were returning from Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district after paying obeisance on the occasion of Baisakhi.

The bus overturned on the road after some malfunction, a police official said.

Six people, including a woman, died in the incident while 21 sustained injuries, Fategarh Sahib Deputy Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar said.

 

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, the police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Punjab road accident Road Accidents road accident deaths

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 8:43 AM IST

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