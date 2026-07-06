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Home / India News / 6 killed, 1 injured in chawl collapse at Mumbai's Mankhurd; NDRF at spot

6 killed, 1 injured in chawl collapse at Mumbai's Mankhurd; NDRF at spot

Rescue teams, including NDRF, are continuing operations at the site of a three-storey chawl collapse in Mumbai's Mankhurd area after the incident claimed 6 lives, injured 1 and left another trapped

Rescue personnel conduct rescue operation after a ground-plus-three-storey chawl partially collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd

Rescue personnel conduct rescue operation after a ground-plus-three-storey chawl partially collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd | Image: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

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At least six persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a three-storey chawl (row tenement) collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area amid heavy rains on Sunday night, officials said.

One person is feared trapped under the debris, and a multi-agency operation, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), is underway to locate him, they said.

As per officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), four women and a man were "brought dead" to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital. Another man was declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

One injured man is being treated at the BMC-run Rajawadi, they said.

The incident occurred at Chawl No 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, in the Mandala locality at around 8.30 pm, they said.

 

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As per preliminary information, two to three tenements forming part of the three-storey structure caved in, prompting a rescue operation by personnel from Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, BMC ward office and '108' ambulance services, the officials said.

A search and rescue operation is continuing to pull out a person feared trapped under the debris, officials said, adding that a team from the NDRF had also arrived at the scene.

Local BJP corporator Navnath Ban also said one more person is missing.

He said the structure collapsed onto an adjoining hut on the collector's land. The rescue operation is being hampered by heavy rains, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 7:37 AM IST

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