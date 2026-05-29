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Home / India News / 7 killed in suspected hooch tragedy in Pimpri Chinchwad; probe underway

7 killed in suspected hooch tragedy in Pimpri Chinchwad; probe underway

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has ordered an inquiry into the seven deaths due to suspected hooch consumption

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Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

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Seven persons have died in Pimpri Chinchwad after consuming suspected spurious liquor, while a similar angle is being probed in the deaths of three individuals in Pune in 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

Eight persons have been detained in connection with the deaths in Pimpri Chinchwad, while three men suspected of consuming poisonous liquor are undergoing treatment at a hospital there, officials said.

Speaking to the media, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he has ordered an inquiry into the seven deaths due to suspected hooch consumption.

A total of eight persons, including a key bootlegger, have been detained in connection with the alleged supply of methanol-laced liquor to the Phugewadi area in Pimpri Chinchwad, said police.

 

"Following multiple deaths in Phugewadi, we launched a probe. We found that seven persons have died so far due to suspected consumption of toxic liquor, and three others are undergoing treatment," said Sandip Atole, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Pimpri Chinchwad.

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Test reports, which will confirm the exact cause of the deaths, are awaited, he said.

The official said eight persons were detained in a joint operation involving the State Excise Department and the local police.

Meanwhile, the Pune police have launched an investigation focusing on the hooch angle after three persons died in 24 hours in the city's Hadapsar area, an official said.

State Excise Commissioner Atul Kanade said the department has launched a probe following the deaths.

"We detained one Yogesh Wankhede, who had supplied liquor to both Phugewadi and Hadapsar. He has been handed over to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, and they are taking further action, Kanade added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra News Pune hooch deaths Liquor

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

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