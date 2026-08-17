7 killed, many injured after stampede-like incident in Bihar's Lakhisarai

At least seven people were killed, and 14 more were injured on Monday morning after a stampede-like incident happened at the Ashokdham Temple in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district.

Lakhisarai DM Shailendra Kumar told news agency ANI, “The crowd swelled in an unprecedented manner. Around 6:30-6:45 am, two trains came here, which also added to the crowd.” The incident occurred at 6.30 am amid a heavy rush of devotees at the temple to offer water to Lord Shiva during the month of Shravan. A section of the barricades gave way under the pressure of the crowd, causing people to fall over one another, Shailendra said.

“Arrangements were made as we had anticipated the crowd. We then came to know that the barricading broke on one side due to the crowd, and people fell on each other. We rushed 10-15 people here immediately,” he added.

“It is being said that an electric pole fell there and people were electrocuted, which led to a stampede-like situation . We can tell you the exact reason only after verifying everything,” Shivam told ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the deaths of devotees in the stampede and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each deceased. "The incident at Ashok Dham in Lakhisarai is tragic and heartbreaking. It has deeply saddened me. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration to ensure proper and prompt medical care for the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to those who have been injured," he wrote on X. (With agencies' inputs)

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shivam Kumar said, "Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on,” quoted news agency PTI.