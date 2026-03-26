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Home / India News / 8 dead, 18 injured in bus fire accident in Andhra's Markapuram district

8 dead, 18 injured in bus fire accident in Andhra's Markapuram district

Police said some passengers sustained minor injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital, while officials continue to collect further information

fire,bus fire

Representative Image: Rescue teams are working to identify the victims and gather details of their relatives. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rayavaram (Andhra Pradesh)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

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At least eight people were killed and about 18 injured in a bus fire accident here in Markapuram district on Thursday, police said. The victims were burnt alive.

According to local TV channels, the bus collided with a gravel-loaded tipper.

Police said some passengers sustained minor injuries and were undergoing treatment at a hospital, while officials continue to collect further information.

"Nearly eight people were burnt alive, and about 18 injured persons have been rescued so far and shifted to hospital. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident," Markapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagraju told a TV channel.

 

Rescue teams are working to identify the victims and gather details of their relatives, who will be informed once verification is completed, he said.

Nagraju said that some bodies are still believed to be trapped inside the bus, which caught fire following the accident, making retrieval operations difficult.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident and expressed grief over the loss of lives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Fire accident Andhra Pradesh Death toll

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

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