Eight people were killed and 26 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district early Monday, officials said.

The accident occurred at around 4.30 am when the bus lost control near Gular Bazaar and fell into the gorge below Gular bridge, they said.

The bus was on its way from Haridwar to Chamoli when the accident took place, the officials added.