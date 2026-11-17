8 killed, 26 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal
The bus was travelling from Haridwar to Chamoli when it lost control near Gular Bazaar in Tehri Garhwal district at around 4.30 am on Monday
Press Trust of India New Tehri
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Eight people were killed and 26 others injured after a passenger bus plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district early Monday, officials said.
The accident occurred at around 4.30 am when the bus lost control near Gular Bazaar and fell into the gorge below Gular bridge, they said.
The bus was on its way from Haridwar to Chamoli when the accident took place, the officials added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Uttarakhand Bus accident road accident
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First Published: Nov 17 2026 | 11:21 AM IST