8 women killed in stampede at Shitala Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda
Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on
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At least eight women were killed in a stampede at a temple in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, Police said.
The incident took place due to a heavy rush of devotees at the Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning, a senior officer said.
Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on." The exact cause of the stampede is not known, but there was a huge rush of devotees, said Haque, who was also present at the spot. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday to attend Nalanda University's second convocation ceremony.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 12:24 PM IST