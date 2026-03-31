8 women killed in stampede at Shitala Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda

At least eight women were killed in a stampede at a temple in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday, Police said.

The incident took place due to a heavy rush of devotees at the Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning, a senior officer said.

Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque said, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on." The exact cause of the stampede is not known, but there was a huge rush of devotees, said Haque, who was also present at the spot. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday to attend Nalanda University's second convocation ceremony.

She was welcomed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Bihar minister Shrawon Kumar and other leaders.

Murmu inaugurated the university's newly built 2,000-seat auditorium 'Vishwamitralaya' here.

According to a statement issued by the university, "During her first visit to Nalanda University as President of India, Droupadi Murmu will deliver the convocation address, confer degrees, and personally award gold medals to meritorious students."

A total of 617 students from 31 countries will participate in the convocation ceremony, the statement added.

This will be the first convocation at the university's permanent campus, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2024, the statement added.