Sunday, May 03, 2026 | 09:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 9 dead as fire breaks out in four-storey residential building in east Delhi

9 dead as fire breaks out in four-storey residential building in east Delhi

The incident was reported around 3.48 am at a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I, following which police, fire and disaster management teams rushed to the spot

Fire, Fire accident

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Representative image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least nine people were killed after a fire broke out in a residential building in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar early Sunday, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3.48 am at a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar Phase-I, following which police, fire and disaster management teams rushed to the spot.

According to the police, the blaze engulfed flats on the second, third and fourth floors of the building, prompting a large-scale rescue operation.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"Around 10 to 15 people were rescued from the premises during the firefighting operation. Two of them, who sustained minor injuries, were shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital," a senior police officer said.

 

Also Read

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

Commercial LPG hike: Delhi eateries warn of higher prices, job losses

petrol pump

Delhi tightens 'no PUC, no fuel' rule; 15K vehicles denied fuel in 4 days

Taranjit Singh Sandhu,Taranjit

Census 2027: Self-enumeration begins in Delhi; LG urges participation

Rekha Gupta

Mobile clinics, aid: Delhi govt announces welfare measures for labourers

power, energy

Delhi's peak power demand crosses 7,000 MW mark for the first time in Aprilpremium

A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, while teams from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), traffic police and local police assisted in the rescue and evacuation efforts.

Police said the fire was brought under control after several hours.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to determine the cause of the fire, police said.

Further investigation and proceedings are underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

IMD forecasts rain, storms across India; issues yellow alert for Delhi

Prasoon Joshi, CBFC Chairman

Centre appoints lyricist Prasoon Joshi chairman of Prasar Bharati

NITI Aayog

Govt appoints R Balasubramaniam, Joram Aniya as full-time Niti members

JP Nadda, Nadda

India must turn crises into opportunities, boost supply chains: Nadda

emergency alert

Mobile users receive emergency alert as govt tests nationwide broadcast

Topics : Fire accident Delhi fire

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price HikeRR vs DC LIVE ScoreRaja Shivaji Box Office CollectionDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table