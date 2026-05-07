A defining moment in India's strategic journey: Indian military officials

After Pakistan retaliated, India launched counterattacks across 11 military sites, including airbases on May 9.

Operation Sindoor entered a ceasefire on May 10 after Pakistan spoke to India over the military hotline.

India’s military reprisal against Pakistan was for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22 last year.

The government said the attack in which 26 men were killed in a targeted fashion, had links with Pakistan.

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, who was then director-general of military operations, said it was not just a military operation but “possibly a defining moment in India’s strategic journey”. It went beyond erstwhile approaches and methods, he added.

Air Marshal Avdhesh Kumar Bharti (previously director-general of air operations) and Vice Admiral A N Pramod (currently director-general of naval operations), the two other top officials who had addressed the media along with Ghai last year, were present this year.

Ghai said on Thursday Indian intelligence reports suggested the presence of “certain clusters” (terrorism-related) in “Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” and “even across the international boundary”.

Echoing Bharti, Ghai said: “No sanctuary across the LoC (Line of Control, the de facto border) is safe.” Ghai did not provide details of the "clusters" but said Operation Sindoor is a template for future action.

On the country’s Russian-made surface-to-air missile system to defend against aerial attacks, Bharti said two remaining batteries of five ordered in 2021 were expected to arrive in India next month, and that the Defence Research and Development Organisation was working on the Kusha programme, which aimed to make a domestic 400-kilometre-range air defence system.

Pramod said China had influenced international public opinion on Pakistan’s behalf because of the relations they shared. He told reporters: “You know why,” implying India.

“We can resolve that such incidents are not repeated,” Bharti said.

“When we act, it is decisive, it is lethal.”

“Yet (it is) calibrated,” he added, referring to Operation Sindoor.

Bharti also spoke about the predominance of air power in conflicts today.

The officials said India’s deterrence on land, in the air and at sea had been enhanced over the past year.

In addition, Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, deputy chief of the integrated defence staff, was present to talk about “jointness” amid a renewed push for the creation of theatre commands by dissolving the existing three services.