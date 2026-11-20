The Delhi High Court has held that an Aadhaar card alone cannot conclusively establish a person's date of birth, Bar and Bench reported.

In an order passed on November 13, Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri rejected a plea by JJ Electronics against a labour court decision that refused to accept an employee's Aadhaar details as definitive evidence of her age.

What was the case?

The dispute arose after JJ Electronics terminated the services of Rosamma Joy, an employee who worked as a “finishing man”, a year before her scheduled retirement.

The company found a mismatch in her year of birth across two records. While her Aadhaar card mentioned 1959, the details submitted to the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) listed 1960 as her year of birth.

On the basis of the Aadhaar entry, the management maintained that Joy had reached the retirement age of 58 and ended her employment. Joy subsequently approached the labour court, challenging the termination and seeking reinstatement along with full back wages.

ALSO READ: Delhi's AQI improves to 269, Gurugram's air remains most polluted in NCR The labour court declined to rely on the Aadhaar card as conclusive evidence of her age, noting that no witness from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had been examined to establish the basis on which her date of birth was recorded.

The court instead accepted 1960 as Joy's year of birth, as reflected in the EPIC records, and directed the company to provide back wages and consequential benefits. JJ Electronics then challenged this decision before the Delhi High Court.

What did the High Court rule?

Upholding the labour court's decision, the high court said the legal framework governing Aadhaar establishes its use as proof of identity, not as conclusive evidence of a person's date of birth.

The court observed that the law governing Aadhaar recognises the Aadhaar number as proof of identity, but not as proof of date of birth. It also referred to a 2018 office memorandum issued by UIDAI, which states that the date of birth recorded on an Aadhaar card is based on documents or a self-declaration submitted by the cardholder.

The High Court accepted Joy's argument and observed that she had not reached the age of superannuation in 2017. It pointed out that the ESIC records listed her date of birth as May 20, 1960, and held that the employer could not use a different date mentioned in her Aadhaar card to bring forward her retirement by a year.

It also agreed with the labour court's finding that her termination was illegal because JJ Electronics had not followed the relevant provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.