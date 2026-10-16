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Home / India News / Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained on way to 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest

Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained on way to 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest

While Dipke was picked up from his home in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained in Mandi House, both in Central Delhi

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA President Neha Bora during a press conference at the Press Club of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA President Neha Bora during a press conference at the Press Club of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained by Delhi Police on Friday while on their way to Connaught Place to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest in Connaught Place.

While Dipke was picked up from his home in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained in Mandi House, both in Central Delhi. There was chaos with jostling crowds, camera crews and swarms of security personnel as the two were detained.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke's residence in Jhandewalan and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

 

The police action comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the protest on Friday evening.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 5:53 PM IST