Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora detained on way to 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke and AISA chief Neha Bora were detained by Delhi Police on Friday while on their way to Connaught Place to participate in the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest in Connaught Place.

While Dipke was picked up from his home in Jhandewalan, Bora was detained in Mandi House, both in Central Delhi. There was chaos with jostling crowds, camera crews and swarms of security personnel as the two were detained.

Earlier in the day, more than 20 Delhi Police personnel visited Dipke's residence in Jhandewalan and served him a notice directing him to refrain from any action that could prejudice the rights of citizens, traders, commuters, patients and others.

The police action comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of the protest on Friday evening.