Abhijit Dipke ends hunger strike; CJP members head to meet JP Nadda

Abhijit Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Monday ended his hunger strike reportedly on the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who himself is on a hunger strike for over 20 days. Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, said the activist had urged Dipke to break his fast so that he would have enough energy to continue the protest. Dipke broke his fast with a glass of juice before joining the protest march to Parliament.

Dipke began his hunger strike on Saturday after the Delhi Police forcibly removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and took him to Safdarjung Hospital, citing directions from the Delhi High Court.

Wangchuk began his hunger strike on June 28 demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the Neet-UG paper leak and seeking broader education reforms.

CJP team to meet Union minister

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said he and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way to meet Union Minister J P Nadda after the government reached out to them for talks on Monday morning.

“It’s 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers,” Das wrote on X.

Thousands of people, particularly young protesters, gathered in Delhi on Monday for the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Protesters began marching towards Parliament earlier in the day but were stopped at police barricades.

More than 5,000 police personnel were reportedly deployed across the national capital. Security was intensified as the number of protesters swelled to around 12,000.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk, who remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, said he was feeling better and wanted to join the march to Parliament.

A handwritten letter by Wangchuk was shared on his X account, which read: “Sonam Wangchuk is trying hard to see you all! Just submitted a letter to the hospital as his health is good and they claim he is not in detention. So why the restrictions?”

At the time of writing of this report, the protesters had reached Parliament Street Police Station. As the march intensified, the Delhi Police used batons to push back and disperse the crowd.