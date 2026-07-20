Monday, July 20, 2026 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Abhijit Dipke ends hunger strike; CJP members head to meet JP Nadda

Abhijit Dipke ends hunger strike; CJP members head to meet JP Nadda

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke broke his fast with a glass of juice before joining the protest march to Parliament

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans as they gather ahead of a protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans as they gather ahead of a protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Abhijit Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Monday ended his hunger strike reportedly on the request of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who himself is on a hunger strike for over 20 days. Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, said the activist had urged Dipke to break his fast so that he would have enough energy to continue the protest. Dipke broke his fast with a glass of juice before joining the protest march to Parliament.
 
Dipke began his hunger strike on Saturday after the Delhi Police forcibly removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and took him to Safdarjung Hospital, citing directions from the Delhi High Court.
 
 
Wangchuk began his hunger strike on June 28 demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the Neet-UG paper leak and seeking broader education reforms.
 

CJP team to meet Union minister

 
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said he and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way to meet Union Minister J P Nadda after the government reached out to them for talks on Monday morning.
 
“It’s 11:52 AM. Ashutosh Ranka and I, on behalf of the Cockroach Janta Party, are on our way to meet J.P. Nadda. The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers,” Das wrote on X.

Also Read

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026 (PTI Photo)

Lathicharge reported as CJP takes out 'Sansad Chalo' protest march

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans as they gather ahead of a protest march, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Monday, July 20, 2026. (PTI Photo)

CJP activists claim they are ready for talks with govt, await response

CJP protest, Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police

CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' March in Delhi today: Here's all you need to know

CJP protest, Jantar Mantar, Delhi Police

5 Metro stations shut, security tightened ahead of CJP's Parliament march

CJP Protest, Sonam Wangchuk

Can CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar outgrow its dependence on Wangchuk?premium

 
Thousands of people, particularly young protesters, gathered in Delhi on Monday for the ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Protesters began marching towards Parliament earlier in the day but were stopped at police barricades.
 
More than 5,000 police personnel were reportedly deployed across the national capital. Security was intensified as the number of protesters swelled to around 12,000.
 
Meanwhile, Wangchuk, who remains admitted to Safdarjung Hospital, said he was feeling better and wanted to join the march to Parliament.
 
A handwritten letter by Wangchuk was shared on his X account, which read: “Sonam Wangchuk is trying hard to see you all! Just submitted a letter to the hospital as his health is good and they claim he is not in detention. So why the restrictions?”
 
At the time of writing of this report, the protesters had reached Parliament Street Police Station. As the march intensified, the Delhi Police used batons to push back and disperse the crowd.
 

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

HC refuses TMC's Mamata faction nod to operate 3 bank accounts frozen by ED

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Sonam Wangchuk seeks temporary discharge from hospital to join CJP march

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Govt to make all communications in Bengali from Sep 1: CM Adhikari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

PM urges productive Parliament session, calls for discussions with logic

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy

Chaayos, Barbeque Nation among eateries under CCPA lens over service charge

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda Education ministry Jantar Mantar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayCJP Parliament MarchUrban Flooding in IndiaDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Yes Bank Share PriceUpcoming Q1 ResultsNational Honour Amendment Bill