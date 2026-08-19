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Home / India News / ACB seeks 14-day judicial custody of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

ACB seeks 14-day judicial custody of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

In its submissions to Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, the ACB sought the police custody of only one of the total six accused, Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB

Satyendar Jain

Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

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The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has sought 14 days of judicial custody of former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, ex-Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai and three others in the alleged corruption case involving the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the DJB.

In its submissions to Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh, the ACB sought the police custody of only one of the total six accused, Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB.

Counsel for Jain said that after the FIR was registered "way back on May 10, 2024," his client was called once on August 5, 2026, and then a second time through a phone call on Tuesday, after which he was arrested.

 

The advocate claimed there was no material to justify the arrest. He said that a bail plea would also be moved on behalf of Jain.

Rai's counsel also challenged his client's arrest, saying he was currently posted as secretary in the Mizoram government.

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The advocates of other accused also assailed the grounds of arrest.

The proceedings are underway.

The case was registered in May 2024 on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Delhi Jal Board anti-corruption

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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 2:18 PM IST