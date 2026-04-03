Adani meets CM Yogi in Lucknow, backs UP's $1 trillion economy roadmap

Industrialist Gautam Adani met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and expressed support for the state's ambitious economic growth targets, officials said on Friday.

Following the meeting on Thursday, Adani shared a post on X, praising the chief minister's vision for transforming Uttar Pradesh into a major economic powerhouse.

The Adani Group chairman highlighted the roadmap presented by Adityanath, which aims to make Uttar Pradesh a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and expand it further to $6 trillion by 2047.

"Some visions reshape nations. Hearing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lay out the roadmap for Viksit Uttar Pradesh was an unforgettable moment. A $1 trillion economy by 2030. $6 trillion by 2047. This is a declaration of what UP is capable of becoming," Adani posted on X early Friday.

"The Adani Group is proud to contribute to UP's transformation through investments in key sectors such as power, defence, airports, logistics, industrial parks and data centres. We are here to help build that future," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Adani, along with his wife Priti, son Karan and daughter-in-law Paridhi, offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti.