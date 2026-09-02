Aero India 2027 to be held in Bengaluru from Feb 8-12: Defence ministry

India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will be held at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 8-12 with an aim to project the country as a hub for defence manufacturing.

Aero India has emerged as a flagship international event showcasing the nation's growing capabilities in aerospace, defence manufacturing, emerging technologies and innovation.

"Aero India, Asia's largest air show and one of the world's premier aerospace and defence exhibitions, is all set to return with its 16th edition at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 8 to 12, 2027," the defence ministry announced on Wednesday.

It said the event will bring together leading global aerospace and defence companies, policymakers, technology experts, innovators, industry stakeholders and defence forces personnel on a common platform.

Aero India provides a dynamic platform for business engagement, technology exchange, international cooperation and strategic dialogue, while highlighting India's expanding defence industrial ecosystem and its growing role in the global aerospace and defence sector, it said.

"The five-day event will feature a comprehensive exhibition and a range of business and strategic engagements, providing opportunities for industry-to-industry interactions, government-to-industry engagements, technology demonstrations and collaborations," the ministry said.

"It will also feature spectacular aerial displays by the Indian Air Force and participating international flying teams, offering visitors an opportunity to witness advanced aviation capabilities in action," it added.

The ministry said a dedicated web-based portal has been developed for Aero India 2027 to facilitate seamless participation and provide comprehensive services for exhibitors as well as visitors.

Online registration and booking of exhibition space will be facilitated through www.aeroindia.gov.in, with exhibitor registrations scheduled to commence from September 3, 2026, it said.

"Aero India 2027 is expected to provide a significant impetus to India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and its emergence as a trusted partner in the global defence and aerospace supply chain," the ministry said.

"The event will facilitate greater participation of Indian defence industries, including MSMEs and start-ups, while creating avenues for partnerships, investments, exports and technology collaboration," it noted.