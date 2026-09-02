Wednesday, September 02, 2026 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsLate ITR Filing FeeEPFO Enrolment CampaignRAM Temple CEONifty Auto SensexCoal India ShareSBI PO Prelims Result 2026Firefox iOS ad blockerIMD Weather Forecast
Home / India News / Aero India 2027 to be held in Bengaluru from Feb 8-12: Defence ministry

Aero India 2027 to be held in Bengaluru from Feb 8-12: Defence ministry

India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will be held at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 8-12 with an aim to project the country as a hub for defence manufacturing.

IAF aircrafts during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

IAF aircrafts during the inauguration of the 13th edition of Aero India, at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will be held at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 8-12 with an aim to project the country as a hub for defence manufacturing.

Aero India has emerged as a flagship international event showcasing the nation's growing capabilities in aerospace, defence manufacturing, emerging technologies and innovation.

"Aero India, Asia's largest air show and one of the world's premier aerospace and defence exhibitions, is all set to return with its 16th edition at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 8 to 12, 2027," the defence ministry announced on Wednesday.

It said the event will bring together leading global aerospace and defence companies, policymakers, technology experts, innovators, industry stakeholders and defence forces personnel on a common platform.

 

Aero India provides a dynamic platform for business engagement, technology exchange, international cooperation and strategic dialogue, while highlighting India's expanding defence industrial ecosystem and its growing role in the global aerospace and defence sector, it said.

Also Read

SCO Summit

Message from Bishkekpremium

Chevron

US oil giant Chevron confirms it will expand operations in Venezuela

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Dutch central bank shifts billions in gold to London in 'preparedness' move

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Macroeconomic managementpremium

Flood, Bihar Flood

Bihar on alert as major rivers swell, all 69 gates of Sone Barrage opened

"The five-day event will feature a comprehensive exhibition and a range of business and strategic engagements, providing opportunities for industry-to-industry interactions, government-to-industry engagements, technology demonstrations and collaborations," the ministry said.

"It will also feature spectacular aerial displays by the Indian Air Force and participating international flying teams, offering visitors an opportunity to witness advanced aviation capabilities in action," it added.

The ministry said a dedicated web-based portal has been developed for Aero India 2027 to facilitate seamless participation and provide comprehensive services for exhibitors as well as visitors.

Online registration and booking of exhibition space will be facilitated through www.aeroindia.gov.in, with exhibitor registrations scheduled to commence from September 3, 2026, it said.

"Aero India 2027 is expected to provide a significant impetus to India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and its emergence as a trusted partner in the global defence and aerospace supply chain," the ministry said.

"The event will facilitate greater participation of Indian defence industries, including MSMEs and start-ups, while creating avenues for partnerships, investments, exports and technology collaboration," it noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Anil Kakodkar is an Indian nuclear physicist and mechanical engineer

India must prioritise thorium as uranium supply tightens: Anil Kakodkar

Canadian PM Mark Carney told the World Economic Forum on Tuesday that his country was working on new trade and security partnerships with India and other nations

Canadian pension fund La Caisse buys 24% in Altius for ₹12,100 crore

Vande Bharat Express, Vande Bharat

Railway engineers propose removing rotating seat in Vande Bharat EC coaches

Supreme Court

SC asks AG, SG to join BCI policy decisions until body is reconstituted

Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra named Ram Temple Trust CEO

Ram Mandir Trust appoints Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra as first CEO

Topics : Aero India Aero India show

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 9:48 PM IST