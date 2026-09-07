After Satya Niketan collapse, MCD orders demolition of nearby building

The MCD has given the owner of a building in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan three days to demolish the structure after it was found to be in a "ruinous and dangerous condition", following the collapse of a five-storey building in the area, which resulted in the deaths of six individuals.

On September 6, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an order for property no 13 in Satya Niketan, directing the owner or occupier to tear down the structure, citing that it posed a threat to residents, visitors, passersby, and neighbouring buildings.

The collapsed building was property no 14, according to an MCD statement.

The notice was issued under Section 348 read with Section 491 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, by the Executive Engineer (Building)-I of the MCD's South Zone.

In the order, the MCD stated, "It would demolish the building if the owner or occupier failed to do so within three days of receiving the order and recover the cost from the owner as arrears of tax." This action follows the collapse of a decades-old five-storey building that housed a boys' hostel in Satya Niketan on Sunday, which left at least six dead and several others injured.

Previously, the MCD had evacuated tenants from a nearby building housing a girls' PG, declaring it to be in a dilapidated condition. The tenants were relocated to a nearby community hall, and the civic body announced plans to demolish that building as well.

The collapsed structure, built on around 55 square yards, was a G+4 building in a resettlement colony where the erstwhile permission was only for a G+1 unit and no building plan was approved, according to MCD officials.