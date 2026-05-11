Ahead of crucial floor test, CM Joseph Vijay calls on DMK supremo Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday called on his predecessor, DMK President MK Stalin at the latter's Alwarpet residence here, days ahead of the crucial floor test the government is slated to face.

After winning polls and assuming office as the chief minister, this is the first time Vijay was meeting Stalin and the visit was described by government sources as a "courtesy call." Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin accorded a warm welcome to CM Vijay.

The meeting happens a day after Vijay's harsh criticism of the previous DMK regime for ₹10 lakh crore debt burden on the state. He had also indirectly hit out at the DMK for "multiple power centres" and had asserted that he was the only power centre in his TVK regime.

DMK chief Stalin had hit back at Vijay for his debt burden jibe.

Later, Vijay called on MDMK founder Vaiko.

Vijay's brief meeting with Stalin and Udhayanidhi happens days ahead of the crucial floor test in the TN Assembly to demonstrate the TVK regime's majority strength in the House on May 13. VCK, IUML and the Left parties that have extended support to the TVK are part of the DMK-led front.

Congress party, which has extended support to TVK is a former ally of the DMK. The party has five MLAs in the 234-member House.

In the Assembly, TVK has 107 seats (after Vijay's resignation from Tiruchirappali East) and the support of 13 MLAs of Congress, VCK, IUML and the Left parties.

On Monday, Udhayanidhi initially welcomed Vijay with a handshake and a warm embrace upon the CM's arrival. Later, Stalin also hugged Vijay, held his hands and took him inside his house.

Vijay and Stalin honoured each other with silk shawls and bouquet. Udhayanidhi presented a book on the historic political journey of the DMK "Kalathin Niram Karuppu Sivappu-DMK 75." The meeting comes after an acrimonious electoral battle between DMK and Vijay's TVK ahead of the April 23 polls, which the latter won.

Vijay later proceeded to the residence of MDMK founder Vaiko and met the veteran leader. Vaiko's son Durai Vaiko welcomed Vijay.