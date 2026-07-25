Ahmedabad-Viramgam Highway shut as heavy rain triggers flooding in Gujarat

The Ahmedabad District Police on Saturday announced the closure of the Ahmedabad-Viramgam Highway due to excessive water flow amid heavy rainfall triggering flooding in Gujarat.

The District Police said that no vehicle movement between Sanand and Viramgam, in either direction, was safe due to the water flow on the highway.

"No vehicle from Sanand to Viramgam and Viramgam to Sanand is safe to ply over it. We are closing the entire highway for the time being," the Ahmedabad District Police said.

Speaking to ANI, Ahmedabad District Collector Bhavya Verma said the situation in the district was under control amid continuous rainfall, while noting that Dholka and Viramgam received the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. Verma said authorities were maintaining extra vigilance in the two areas, adding that there had been no rainfall there in the last eight hours.

"Regarding the continuous rainfall in Ahmedabad over the past two days, data shows that the Dholka and Viramgam areas have received the most rainfall in the last 24 hours. Because of this, we have to remain extra vigilant in these areas. Fortunately, there has been no rain there in the last eight hours. Regarding rescue operations, yesterday we evacuated 440 people, and today we have relocated approximately 400 people in Viramgam taluka as a precautionary measure. Yesterday we rescued 40 people, including six who were trapped in floodwaters. These individuals were rescued with the help of the SDRF team, police, and local administration," he said on Friday.

The Collector said the rescue operations were carried out with the help of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and local administration.

"We have also deployed Indian Army and SDRF teams along the Ahmedabad-Rajkot Highway. The situation is currently under control, though waterlogging persists in several areas. All administrative and rescue teams are actively deployed on the ground. A red alert for heavy rainfall remains in effect for Ahmedabad district tomorrow as well..." he added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Friday inspected flood-affected areas in Umargam of Valsad district as heavy rainfall continued to disrupt parts of the state.

During the visit, he inspected the flood-affected areas and conducted face-to-face meetings with citizens and appealed to them to stay away from rumours and follow the instructions issued by the administration.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dhaval Laxmanbhai Patel said that South Gujarat, particularly Valsad district, witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, with the area receiving 46 inches of rain, which he described as the third-highest recorded rainfall in India's history.

"Due to the heavy rainfall across South Gujarat, especially in Valsad district, the area received 46 inches of rain, which is the third-highest recorded rainfall in India's history. As a result, the entire district was severely affected by flooding," Patel said.

He said the state government conducted a comprehensive assessment of the flood situation and subsequently launched rescue and relief operations across the affected areas.

"Our government conducted a comprehensive assessment of the situation. Based on that, our teams rescued more than 12,000 people and provided them with safe shelter, food, and other essential facilities. We also made every effort to deliver food kits and other essential supplies to people stranded in villages," the BJP MP said.

Patel also highlighted Sanghavi's visit to the affected areas, saying the Deputy Chief Minister personally reviewed the rescue operations and assessed the assistance still required by the affected people.

"Our state's Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, personally visited the affected areas and spent two days reviewing the rescue operations. He assessed how many people still required assistance and reviewed the relief measures that need to be carried out," he said.

The BJP MP said the next phase of relief operations would focus on reaching affected people at their homes and providing assistance based on their requirements, including healthcare and damage assessment.

"The next phase of relief work includes visiting people's homes and providing whatever assistance they need, whether it is healthcare, damage assessment, or other support. The survey process is beginning immediately, and after it is completed, we will provide cash assistance to every eligible beneficiary," Patel said.

A red alert remains in effect for heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad district as Gujarat has witnessed massive rain in several parts of the state, leading to flooding and disruption of road connectivity in affected areas.