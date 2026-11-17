From a British actor's book on reproductive rights to an American fiction writer's book on politics, publications bearing these descriptions have found their way into Tamil Nadu's public libraries. The catch? None of these books are real.

The controversy has triggered a major investigation into public library purchases across the state. The alleged library procurement scam involves questionable publishers, dubious International Standard Book Numbers (ISBNs), inflated prices, concerns over the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and five suspended officials.

According to the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) books not recommended by experts entered government procurement lists and were subsequently purchased using public funds.

In the latest development, an FIR registered on November 15 named publisher R Mohan and accused unidentified public servants and others of collusion. It records payments of ₹1.74 crore to two publishing houses for supplies to public libraries, according to a report by The Indian Express. On the same day, authorities sealed 1,063 books across 162 Chennai city libraries.

How did the Tamil Nadu library scam come to light?

The controversy first emerged after acclaimed Tamil author Perumal Murugan raised concerns about books stocked at Coimbatore's Periyar Arivulagam, a public library inaugurated in February 2026.

In an article published on November 6 on his online platform Sindhai, titled '(Periyar) Arivulagathil Periya Oozhal', Murugan alleged that several books contained factual errors, questionable historical claims and incorrect information. He also questioned the credentials of the publishers and authors and raised the possibility that some publications had been generated using AI.

In his essay, Murugan identified nearly 1,800 books bearing the imprint of Agal Vilakku Publishing House and more than 100 from Phoenix Publishing House.

Several examples highlighted the extent of the alleged inaccuracies. The book Democracy and People's Rights in the Contemporary World, published by Phoenix Publishing House, named economist Jean Dreze as its author, although he reportedly said he had never written it.

Other errors included crediting Madurai Koozhathip Peruvazhuthi as the author of the Sangam-era work Madurai Kanchi, traditionally attributed to Mangudi Maruthanar, and attributing stories to Subramania Bharati that he may not have written.

The concerns were not confined to Coimbatore. On November 8, two Tamil research scholars, Sathishkumar S and Premkumar R, alleged that hundreds of Phoenix 2023 books bought by Madurai's Kalaignar Centenary Library in 2022 had discrepancies in their ISBN records, authorship and pricing, reported The New Indian Express.

Concerns over public library book procurement

The central allegation in the DVAC's FIR concerns the manipulation of Tamil Nadu's public library book procurement process.

Under the system, experts recommend titles, committees examine the recommendations, and selected books are purchased for public libraries. According to the FIR, the Books Recommendation Committee had recommended around 26,000 titles. A Coordination Committee subsequently allegedly added books that were not part of the original recommendations and placed them before the Books Selection Committee for consideration, reported The New Indian Express.

These additions were reportedly not recorded in the relevant official note file, raising questions over how the titles entered the selection process without proper authorisation. The FIR also alleges that the Transparent Book Procurement Policy, 2024, was not followed. The policy requires ISBNs and evaluation by subject experts as part of the selection process.

The controversy has prompted writers, academics and publishers to question the selection process. More than 160 writers, researchers, artists and publishers have signed a joint statement calling for an independent inquiry, the release of procurement records and an audit of library collections across Tamil Nadu.

Who are the publishers named in the investigation?

The DVAC has identified two publishing firms, Akal Vizhakku Publishers and Phoenix Publications, allegedly operated by R Mohan from the same address.

According to the FIR, Mohan submitted 2,339 titles under Akal Vizhakku Publishers and another 99 titles under Phoenix Publications. The books were allegedly created using information sourced from websites and online applications, including ChatGPT , and published under fictitious author names.

The FIR describes several titles as vague, irrelevant, misleading and written in substandard language, with little educational or informational value for public libraries.

Investigators also flagged questionable author details. One example was Deepfakes: The Coming Infocalypse, which was listed under two different author names, although its original author was Nina Schick. The investigation also raised questions over books carrying questionable or mismatched ISBN details.

How much public money was involved?

Purchase orders were issued in February 2026 for 1,857 books supplied by the two publishing houses. According to the FIR, the firms received a combined payment of around ₹1.74 crore for books supplied to public libraries across Tamil Nadu.

The FIR also refers to a separate ₹50 crore allocation sanctioned for purchasing books and e-books for the Periyar Arivulagam Library, of which an advance of ₹30 crore was released, according to a Times of India report. This allocation is separate from the ₹1.74 crore allegedly paid to the two publishers.

What action has the Tamil Nadu government taken?

The allegations have triggered an investigation and action against officials involved in the procurement process.

On November 10, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the DVAC to register an FIR and investigate the alleged irregularities. The FIR was registered on November 15.

The Tamil Nadu government suspended five senior officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries on November 15 over alleged irregularities in the purchase of books for government libraries.

The DVAC arrested Mohan on November 16 and conducted searches at seven locations, including his residence, publishing offices and several libraries. Investigators are examining procurement records, book lists, bills, invoices and financial transactions to establish how the disputed titles were selected and purchased.

Meanwhile, library authorities have sealed 1,063 books across 162 Chennai city libraries as part of the statewide exercise. The sealed books were published by Phoenix Publications.

The political blame game

The controversy has also triggered a political dispute between the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

According to a report by The Hindu, School Education Minister Rajmohan and CM Vijay have blamed the previous DMK-led administration, alleging that the questionable bulk orders and selection processes were initiated during its tenure. The government has filed a complaint with the DVAC and suspended officials, describing the matter as a major procurement scam.

Stalin and the DMK have rejected the allegations, pointing out that official book arrival and stamping dates on several of the questioned volumes correspond to the period between June and August 2026, after the TVK came to power.