Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said artificial intelligence can help courts with dull and routine tasks but stressed that the decision and the reasons for it must remain the responsibility of the judge.

Speaking at an event on 'AI for all: AI governance and trust, the case for judicial access and an empowered India', he said a human being must decide and sign every judgment.

"Look at what these (AI) tools have in common: transcription, translation, listing, scrutiny of defects. It is dull work, and it is where a court loses most of its time. The tragedy of the Indian judicial system is that judges spend their time doing work which should least occupy their time, dull and routine work when their work should be really concentrated on real-time decision making," Chandrachud said.

"I have come to think that the best use of AI in a court is the boring one. The trouble begins when the technology is asked to do something more interesting," he added.

Referring to instances of AI-generated fake legal citations, Chandrachud cited two Supreme Court cases involving fabricated references to judicial precedents.

In one case, a trial court in Andhra Pradesh relied on four Supreme Court judgments that did not exist. The apex court later held that a decision based on non-existent judgments was not merely an error but misconduct, he said.

In another case, a tribunal's orders cited genuine Supreme Court judgments but included fabricated passages attributed to them, he added.

"A citation of a law report that does not exist can be caught in 30 seconds. A real judgment with an invented paragraph will pass every casual check," Chandrachud said.

"Every citation and every translation produced by a machine must be checked by a human being, and a record must be kept of each use," he added.

The former CJI said the Supreme Court's AI Committee had published draft regulations on the use of artificial intelligence in courts on June 3 this year.

He said the proposed regulations were intended to apply from the Supreme Court to trial courts and tribunals, and were based on the principles of human primacy, transparency, accountability, data protection and judicial independence.

Chandrachud said the draft regulations permitted the use of AI for case management, transcription, translation and research, but prohibited its use for assessing a person's risk for bail or determining the credibility of a witness.

"They (the draft regulations) bar opaque systems wherever rights or liberty are at stake. They propose a register of every AI tool a court uses and a database of incidents when something goes wrong. Parties who use AI in their submissions would have to say so," he said.

Suggesting three areas that required attention before the regulations are finalised, Chandrachud called for a mechanism allowing litigants to challenge AI-related errors, including mistranslations, training for district judges and independent audits.

He also outlined five tests for the use of AI in courts.

"The first test is that a human being decides and signs. A judgment is an exercise of public power by a person who has taken an oath, gives reasons for the decision, and remains accountable through the appellate processes," he said.

"A language model that has taken no oath; it cannot be asked to explain itself in a higher form, and it does not lose sleep over an innocent man in custody. Let it find the papers, translate them, and summarise them. The decision and the reasons for it must belong to the judge," Chandrachud said.

The second test, he said, was that a person's liberty must never be determined by a probability score.

"A bail decision requires the court to consider the individual before it, the allegations, the material on the record, and the circumstances of the case. A risk score may provide certain information based on patterns but it cannot replace an individual assessment. Any use of such technology must therefore remain consistent with the constitutional protection of liberty under Article 21," he said.

The third test was that litigants must be informed when AI has been used in their cases.

"If a tool was used to translate my evidence or summarise my appeal, I should be able to find that out, and I should be able to say that it got something wrong, terribly wrong. That is why I ask you to remember that our translated judgments are vetted by human beings," he said.

"A translation that nobody has checked is a rumour about a judgment," he added.

The fourth test, he said, was that technology should reach people at the end of the queue.

"The strongest case for AI in our courts is the judgment that reaches a litigant in Marathi or Assamese on the day it is delivered, and the next date of hearing that can be asked for by a voice on a basic phone," Chandrachud said.

The fifth test was data security. He advocated a sovereign database and an India-built AI model.

"None of these tests is hostile to technology. Each one describes what a good judge already does," he said.

Chandrachud also underlined the need for technological assistance in the justice system, given the large backlog of cases.

Citing a statement made by the Law Minister in the Rajya Sabha in July this year, he said about 5.64 crore cases were pending across courts in the country.

India had roughly 15 judges per 10 lakh people, against the Law Commission's recommendation of 50 judges per 10 lakh people made in 1987, while a district court judge handled about 2,200 cases on average, he said.

The former CJI also referred to legal aid spending of Rs 6.46 per person annually, according to the India Justice Report.

"That will not buy a cup of tea in most places," he said.

Listing technology initiatives already under way, Chandrachud mentioned the use of AI for transcribing court arguments and the Supreme Court's translation tool Suvas, which has translated judgments into 18 Indian languages.

He also referred to the use of speech-to-text technology to record witness depositions in all trial courts in Kerala since November 1, 2025.

A tool being tested in collaboration with IIT Madras would help identify defects in fresh court filings, he said.

Chandrachud also had a word of advice for the legal profession, saying lawyers must read judgments in full before citing them.

He said, citing the Bar Council of India's position, that advocates could not blame technology for errors in their submissions.