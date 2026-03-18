AI, high-resolution cameras tracked stone pelters at Vande Bharat: Vaishnaw

High-resolution cameras installed in a Vande Bharat train, as well as AI technology, helped authorities catch the culprits who threw stones at the train in the Muzaffarnagar area of Uttar Pradesh, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister said that Vande Bharat trains are fitted with many safety features, including an anti-climbing feature that prevents one coach from climbing onto another.

While mentioning the safety features in response to queries during Question Hour, Vaishnaw referred to the high-resolution cameras in the trains and the incident in Muzaffarnagar.

"(Vande Bharat) trains are fitted with high-resolution cameras. In a recent incident in the Muzaffarnagar area, we could catch the culprits who were throwing stones on a Vande Bharat train just with a very small picture of a person captured on the camera, and by using some AI technologies, which helped us reach exactly the house where the person was residing," the minister said.