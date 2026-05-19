AIOCD to go ahead with May 20 strike despite states opting out of protest

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on Tuesday said more than 1.24 million chemists would go ahead with its proposed nationwide one-day strike on May 20 against what it termed the unregulated functioning of online pharmacies and predatory pricing practices, even as several retail pharmacy associations across states distanced themselves from the protest.

The development comes despite the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) assuring the chemists’ body that its concerns are under active review.

In a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AIOCD said repeated representations to the government had failed to yield any concrete action on issues affecting the pharmaceutical trade, leading to growing resentment among chemists across the country.

“Illegal e-pharmacies and deep discounting have put the livelihood of 50 million dependents at risk,” AIOCD said.

However, according to CDSCO sources, several retail pharmacy associations across the country have declined to participate in the strike, citing public interest and the need to ensure uninterrupted access to medicines.

“Retail pharmacy associations from 12 states such as West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh have voluntarily submitted written assurances that they will not participate in the strike and have committed to ensuring there will be no disruption in the availability of medicines to the public on the proposed day of protest,” a CDSCO official said.

Officials added that major pharmacy chains, hospital-attached medical stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs), and AMRIT Pharmacy outlets would remain operational on May 20.

AIOCD President J S Shinde and General Secretary Rajiv Singhal said that if the government failed to take concrete steps on their demands by May 20, the organisation would be compelled to launch an indefinite agitation.

Officials in the apex drug regulator also indicated that the regulatory framework governing the sector was being examined to address legitimate concerns raised by retail pharmacy stakeholders.

“Representatives of AIOCD had recently met the national drug regulator to present their concerns,” people aware of the discussions said.

AIOCD has alleged that online pharmacy platforms are exploiting regulatory gaps, including the sale of medicines without proper physical verification of prescriptions, resulting in repeated use of the same prescription.

“AI-based fake prescriptions and uncontrolled availability of antibiotics and habit-forming drugs are giving rise to major threats such as antimicrobial resistance (AMR),” the organisation said.

The body also alleged that deep discounting by large corporate entities was distorting market dynamics despite margins on essential medicines being regulated under the Drug Pricing Control Orders (DPCOs).

“This is threatening the survival of small chemists in rural and semi-urban areas, which will ultimately destroy the accessible medicine supply system,” AIOCD said.