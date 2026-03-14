Air India, AI Express to operate 80 flights to and from West Asia on Mar 14

Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on March 14, the airline said.

According to a press release, the two carriers continue to operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 14, operating a total of 10 flights to and from Jeddah and Air India Express operating 8 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Additionally, Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will operate one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back.

Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 62 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.

These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.

"Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund," the release said.

Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline's website.

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.

"Air India and Air India Express are proactively reaching out to impacted guests using the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their current and active mobile numbers are updated with the airline to receive these important notifications," the release stated.

Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate additional ad-hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia.