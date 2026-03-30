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Home / India News / Air India and Express to operate 20 flights to and from West Asia today

Air India and Express to operate 20 flights to and from West Asia today

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule

Air india flight

Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook their flights through the airline's AI-powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:25 AM IST

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Air India and Air India Express will together operate 20 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on 30 March 2026.

According to the airline's official notification, this includes 10 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time.

These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities in the UAE.

All Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate per schedule.

 

Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group's scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.

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Air India guests are advised to raise their rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline's website at https://airindia.com. For more information, please contact the 24x7 customer support hotline at +911169329333 or +911169329999.

Air India Express guests booked to travel from any station in the UAE can conveniently rebook their flights without additional charges on Air India Express' additional commercial flights operating from any UAE station to any destination in India.

Air India and Air India Express are proactively reaching out to impacted guests using the mobile numbers registered with the airline to provide rebooking options. Guests are requested to ensure their current and active mobile numbers are updated with the airline to receive these important notifications.

Air India Express guests with active bookings can also rebook their flights through the airline's AI-powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345.

The Air India group is exploring every opportunity to operate additional ad hoc flights to and from destinations in West Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India air india express West Asia and the Gulf Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:25 AM IST

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