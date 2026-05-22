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Home / India News / Air India flight lands safely at Delhi airport after suspected engine fire

Air India flight lands safely at Delhi airport after suspected engine fire

Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the plane landed at around 9.30 pm

Air India

The A320 aircraft was operating the flight AI2802 from Bengaluru to Delhi (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 7:02 AM IST

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An Air India aircraft from Bengaluru made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport due to suspected engine fire on Thursday evening, according to sources.

The crew followed all standard operating procedures and landed the aircraft safely at the Delhi airport. All passengers and crew are safe and have disembarked normally, the airline said in a statement.

The A320 aircraft was operating the flight AI2802 from Bengaluru to Delhi.

"During the aircraft's final approach into Delhi, the cockpit crew received a fire indication from one of the engines. The indication was subsequently confirmed as true," the statement said.

One of the sources said it was yet to be confirmed whether there was fire in the engine.

 

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The sources said there were more than 160 people onboard the aircraft.

Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the plane landed at around 9.30 pm.

Air India said it was immediately initiating a full investigation into the cause of the incident in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities.

"We are committed to sharing further verified information as soon as it becomes available," it added.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Air India Delhi airport Bengaluru emergency landing

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 7:02 AM IST

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