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Home / India News / Air India plane enters Pakistan airspace, DGCA takes action on ATC, crew

Air India plane enters Pakistan airspace, DGCA takes action on ATC, crew

Air India flight briefly enters Pakistan airspace during go-around at Amritsar, prompting DGCA action against ATC and crew

Air India

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said the incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally (Photo:PTI)

PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 10:14 PM IST

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An Air India plane operating a flight from the national capital strayed into the Pakistan airspace on Monday night while manoeuvring a go-around at the Amritsar airport.
 
Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said interim action has been taken against the air traffic controller in Amritsar and also the airline's operating crew for non-reporting of the event. 
In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said the incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally.
 
DGCA said that after the aircraft commenced approach during radar vectoring, it briefly entered the Pakistan airspace.
 
"The event was coordinated with Pakistan ATC Authorities. The aircraft finally diverted to Delhi and safely landed at Delhi," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. 
 

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Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian airlines since April 2025.
 
According to Air India, the crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed on the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport. 
A source said the incident happened at a little past 8 pm on Monday when the aircraft had to go around at the Amritsar airport.
 
In the statement, DGCA said Air India aircraft VT-PPV, during approach, was asked to hold due to runway inspection after a bird strike incident.
 
DGCA did not specify the actions taken against the air traffic controller and the operating crew.
 
The source said that almost an hour after returning to the national capital, the aircraft again took off for Amritsar and landed there after 10 pm.
 
Details about the number of passengers onboard the plane could not be ascertained.
 

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Topics : Air India DGCA Amritsar Pakistan

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 10:14 PM IST

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