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Home / India News / Air Marshal Tejpal Singh takes charge as new Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Tejpal Singh takes charge as new Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, a fighter pilot with over 3,500 hours of flying experience, on Saturday took charge as the new Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, officials said

Air Marshal Tejpal Singh

Air Marshal Tejpal Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

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Air Marshal Tejpal Singh, a fighter pilot with over 3,500 hours of flying experience, on Saturday took charge as the new Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, officials said.

The air officer succeeds Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, who superannuated on Friday after 39 years of distinguished service to the nation.

Air Marshal Singh laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the nation.

Air Marshal Singh who was commissioned on June 16, 1990, as a fighter pilot has over 3,500 hours of flying experience, the defence ministry said in a statement.

 

He is a Cat 'A' Qualified Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot. The air marshal has held key operational, command and staff appointments in the Indian Air Force.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Indian Air Force National News Defence

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 7:27 PM IST