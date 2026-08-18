AK-47 used during Neet protests, but no one injured, Bihar govt tells SC

The Bihar government told the Supreme Court that the use of an AK-47 rifle during student protests in Siwan did not cause any harm to the protesters. The government, however, admitted that the rifle is a platoon-level weapon to be used in special operations, and not in law and order situations.

The submission came on Monday in a counter-affidavit filed by the Bihar government before the top court in response to PILs alleging police brutality against student protesters during last month's protests over the Neet paper leak . The state denied using “disproportionate force” to harm the protesters, LiveLaw reported.

According to the government, four shots were fired into the air by one of the constables, who got trapped in the crowd, but no one was injured.

It further said in the affidavit that near Hathi Chowk, an ASI fired two rounds from his 9 mm pistol to disperse the mob, and three protesters suffered “minor firearms injuries”, LiveLaw reported.

The three protesters, who suffered minor injuries, were not injured by the AK-47 rifle, nor were they present at the location where the rifle was used, the state government said, adding that a ballistic examination is ongoing to determine the type of weapon, distance of fire, angle of fire, among other things.

The affidavit said that the AK-47 is a platoon-level weapon to be used in special operations, not law and order situations, and that the State DGP has issued instructions on its use.

It added that the constable who fired the AK47 rifle has been suspended for “undesired” conduct and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him, LiveLaw’s report stated.

What else did the affidavit say?

The Bihar government also said that protesters damaged public property and that several police personnel handling the law and order situation were deliberately attacked by “anti-social elements”.

The affidavit said the protests turned violent in several parts of the state, including Patna, Jehanabad, Chapra, Bhagalpur, Sitamarhi, Aurangabad, Katihar, Kishanganj and Siwan. It added that 157 police personnel and seven public servants were injured.

Furthermore, the state government acknowledged using tear gas and water cannons, which caused injuries to protesters.

In response to the Supreme Court’s directions, the state government said it instructed the Additional DGP to preserve all video footage and other records related to the protests. It added that personal information and digital data collected from protesters would not be disclosed publicly or on social media “for the time being", quoted LiveLaw.

The affidavit also said that no details of the protesters, particularly students, would be published, and that Bihar Police was not taking coercive action against students with no criminal antecedents. It added that all those below 18 who were arrested or detained in connection with the protests and had no criminal antecedents had been released on a simple bond executed by them or their family members.