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Home / India News / Akasa Air aircraft returns to bay after contact by another airline's plane

Akasa Air aircraft returns to bay after contact by another airline's plane

Akasa's aircraft was stationary when SpiceJet's aircraft made contact with it

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

All passengers and crew were safely disembarked after the incident | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 8:33 AM IST

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An Akasa Air aircraft operating flight from Delhi to Hyderabad had to return to the bay on Thursday and all passengers and crew disembarked safely.

An airlines spokesperson stated that preliminary information indicates that Akasa's aircraft was stationary when another airline's aircraft made contact with it.

"All passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest," the spokesperson added.

SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another aircraft belonging to a different airline.

 

According to the airlines' spokesperson, the SpiceJet aircraft has been grounded at Delhi.

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Separately, earlier last week, in view of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, Akasa Air announced that it will continue operating flights between Jeddah and Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode, as per the airline's ongoing safety assessment.

The carrier further stated that it is progressively evaluating the resumption of flights from and to Abu Dhabi.

"Following our ongoing safety assessment and a review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, we continue to operate flights to/from Jeddah and Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode. Further, we continue to progressively evaluate resumption of flights to/from Abu Dhabi," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

The airline urged the passengers to visit the official website akasaair.com or use their Akasa Air Android and iOS application for flight details and booking.

Akasa Air clarified that operations are being conducted based on the prevailing situation and ongoing safety assessments, and schedules may be subject to change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Akasa Air SpiceJet SpiceJet Jet Airways IGI Airport

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 8:33 AM IST

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