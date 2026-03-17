All MSRTC buses will be electric by 2037: Maharashtra transport minister

All buses in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fleet will be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2037, state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has said.

Speaking in the legislative council on Monday, Sarnaik said it is envisaged that all vehicles in Maharashtra will be EVs by 2047.

As a step towards it, the MSRTC plans to have all electric buses in its fleet by 2037, he said.

"MSRTC currently has 22,000 buses in its fleet. It also has 800 electric buses. By 2037, all buses in the MSRTC fleet will be electric. This will be done in a phased manner. MSRTC will be the first transport corporation in the state to convert its entire fleet to electric," the minister said in the House.

As per the Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025, a 100 per cent toll waiver is given to EVs using the Atal Setu, Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Sarnaik added.

Financial sops are also given to those who opt for EVs and charging infrastructure is being created at every 25 km for such vehicles on every highway stretch in the state, the minister informed.