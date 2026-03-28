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Home / India News / 'All united on national interest': Tharoor stresses unity amid Iran crisis

'All united on national interest': Tharoor stresses unity amid Iran crisis

Tharoor stressed the importance of cooperation between the Centre and states, emphasising mutual respect and federal collaboration in addressing challenges

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Tharoor mentioned that despite political differences, both the Centre and states share the responsibility to work together for India's welfare (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that national unity is crucial when it comes to the country's interests, following Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers regarding the West Asia conflict.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the Centre and states, emphasising mutual respect and federal collaboration in addressing challenges.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Modi chaired a meeting via video conferencing with Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of States to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation arising out of recent developments in West Asia and its potential impact on India.

Speaking to ANI in Kochi, Tharoor said, "We are all united when it comes to the national interest. If today there is a UDF Govt in Kerala, we are not going to be seceding from the Union. We have to look after the national interest. Kerala has always been deeply integrated into all of India's activities...Therefore, there is no doubt in our minds that whatever UDF Govt in Kerala does for Kerala, it will be taking into account what the nation needs. We don't import anything ourselves; it comes from national policy."

 

Tharoor also mentioned that despite political differences, both the Centre and states share the responsibility to work together for India's welfare.

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"So, we will work with the Central Govt on these matters. That doesn't mean we have to agree with the politicians when it comes to the elections in Kerala. That's a different matter. But working with the Central Govt is a duty of the State Govt, and for the Centre also, it's their duty to work with states. It has to be a mutual federalism. It means that both states and the Centre have their responsibilities, have their obligations and have their duties. I hope that both sides will respect that," he said.

Further, Tharoor welcomed the diplomatic discussions between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump, describing them as a positive step.

"...I am glad that the President of the US and the Prime Minister of India are talking to each other, that is a good thing. I also know that our Foreign Minister is now talking to the other G7 Foreign Ministers in France. All this is important; we have to be in touch with all the key countries at a time of international turbulence and uncertainty," Tharoor said.

On Tuesday, PM Modi held a high-level telephonic conversation with US President Trump to discuss the prevailing conflict in West Asia. The dialogue comes at a critical juncture as regional tensions continue to impact global energy markets and maritime security.

The conflict in West Asia began with Israel-US strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran retaliated, it widened the ambit of the conflict, affecting its neighbours in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Shashi Tharoor Narendra Modi cooperative federalism West Asia and the Gulf Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions Congress

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

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