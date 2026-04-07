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Home / India News / Amaravati now sole capital of Andhra Pradesh; CM thanks Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Amaravati now sole capital of Andhra Pradesh; CM thanks Prez Murmu, PM Modi

CM N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the recognition of Amaravati as the state's sole capital, expressing gratitude towards President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, on Tuesday was published in the Gazette after receiving the President's assent, making Amaravati the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Sharing the Gazette publication on X, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced, "The capital of Andhra Pradesh is Amaravati."

CM N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the recognition of Amaravati as the state's sole capital, expressing gratitude towards President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Naidu said, " On behalf of my people of Andhra Pradesh, I express profound gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu Ji for her gracious assent to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026, fulfilling the long-cherished dream of our capital. I thank the Union Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his commitment to our state and his guidance, all MPs who supported the Bill, our state leaders, and every citizen who stood with us. This is a victory for my people of Andhra Pradesh, especially my farmers of Amaravati."

 

The Act amended the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, adding the phrase, "Amaravati shall be the new capital."

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After Telangana was formed as a separate state, the original Act of 2014 stated that Hyderabad shall be the common capital for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period not exceeding ten years, after which Hyderabad shall be the capital of Telangana, and there shall be a new capital for the successor Andhra Pradesh.

On March 28, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution supporting Amaravati as the single capital, paving the way for the introduction of the legislation in the Parliament.

After the Lok Sabha passed the Bill on April 1, the Upper House of the Parliament too passed it the next day, while the YSR Congress Party MPs staged a walkout.

YSRCP MP Golla Babu Rao called the legislation "a drama" and questioned the rationale behind it. Underlining the possibility of constitutional amendments, he said that the capital should be changed only if justice is being served to its people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Narendra Modi Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Amravati Chandrababu Naidu President of India

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 9:43 AM IST

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