Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 12:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchGold-Silver PriceAnnu Project IPOHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareShankesh Jewellers sharesH-1B Visa Fee HikeDelhi Weather
Home / India News / Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket lose food licences over Datura sales

Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket lose food licences over Datura sales

The Karnataka food safety department has also ordered action against suppliers and sellers linked to the online sale of Datura on the three platforms

Datura fruit, food licence suspension

Datura is a poisonous plant whose online sale as a food product has triggered regulatory action in Karnataka.(Photo: Adobestock)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

  Karnataka has cracked down on the online sale of Datura, suspending the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket after the poisonous plant was found listed as a food product.
 

Why has Karnataka taken action?

 
The action followed concerns raised by a citizen over the sale of Datura on online grocery platforms, reported Ndtv. Following the complaint, food safety officials inspected the platforms and found Datura fruits and seeds being stored in warehouses and offered for sale online.
 
Officials also found packets carrying FSSAI food licence or registration numbers, despite Datura being poisonous and posing a serious risk if consumed. The department said storing, selling or distributing the fruits and seeds as food was not permissible under food safety laws.
 
 
Datura, also known as Dhatura or thorn apple, is a poisonous plant from the nightshade family. While it is used for religious purposes and in some traditional medicinal practices, consuming it can be dangerous because of its toxic compounds.
 

What did Amazon, Instamart and BigBasket say?

 
Representatives of the three companies appeared before the food safety authority on August 24.

Also Read

Dhatura, Datura, thorn apple

Karnataka suspends food licences of ecommerce platforms for selling Dhatura

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Amazon, Flipkart revise seller fee structures ahead of festive season

Swiggy, quick commerce

Swiggy gears up for inventory-led qcom model after shareholder nod

FSSAI

FSSAI suspends Marche Retail licence, issues order against SDP Industries

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Karnataka Cabinet clears Bill allowing 5% park land for public projects

 
Amazon did not submit a response to the notice, while Swiggy Instamart sought additional time to submit documents detailing the action taken after receiving the department's notice.
 
BigBasket said it had stopped selling Datura online and would change the labelling to clearly state that it is “Not for human consumption”.
 
However, the regulator said the explanations did not adequately address the concerns, and maintained that Datura could not be stored, sold or distributed as a food product.
 

Licences suspended until further orders

 
The food licences of the three platforms have been suspended until further orders. The licences and registrations of suppliers and sellers involved in supplying Datura to the platforms have also been ordered to be suspended.
 
The platforms have been directed to immediately remove listings and advertisements offering Datura fruits or seeds for human consumption. Any violation of the order could invite further action under applicable laws.
 
Datura was reportedly being sold as a fruit for around ₹18-20 per piece on the platforms.
 
The action has been taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards Rules, 2011.   

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

SC flags private access to EPFO, ITR data, seeks safeguards against misuse

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Major turning point in India's digital payment journey: PM on 10 yrs of UPI

Delhi Rains, Rain

Heavy rain causes waterlogging across Delhi-NCR, IMD issues red alert

voters, voting, polling, elections, West Bengal

'One Nation, One Election' possible if Constitution amended, states agree

Donald Trump,Trump

Caution over Trump's unpredictable behaviour led India to skip full presser

Topics : Food license Karnataka Amazon Swiggy Big Basket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 12:07 PM IST