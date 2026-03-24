Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Amendment to women reservation law may be delayed; early adjournment likely

Amendment to women reservation law may be delayed; early adjournment likely

It is learnt that there was no proposal till Tuesday evening to bring the draft bill before the Union Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday

Parliament, Lok sabha

Lok Sabha (Representative image from file)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is unlikely to immediately bring a bill to increase Lok Sabha seats to 816 so that 273 of them could be reserved for women in the ongoing Parliament session, which may be adjourned early but will not be prorogued to keep open the option of reconvening after the upcoming round of assembly elections, according to sources.

The sources indicated that there is very little chance of the government tabling the constitution amendment bill that will tweak the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, commonly known as the women's reservation law, in Parliament in the next few days.

It is learnt that there was no proposal till Tuesday evening to bring the draft bill before the Union Cabinet, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

 

"There are requirements of seeking further deliberations with all political parties before finalising a schedule for amending the women's reservation law," a source privy to the development said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Monday discussed the matter with some NDA constituents and some non-Congress opposition floor leaders. But consultations with the principal opposition party, Congress, and another major party, TMC, were yet to take place.

Also Read

Iran, Iran war

Iran conflict hits global economy as surveys show rising inflation risks

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt to fund ₹1,03,700 crore budget via revenue, RBI market borrowing

India ready for peak power demand, but supply, transmission risks remain

India ready for peak power demand, but supply, transmission risks remainpremium

power demand energy sector electricity

India ready for peak power demand, but supply, transmission risks remainpremium

Trump, Saudi Prince, Trump's Saudi visit

Saudi Prince is said to push Trump to continue Iran war in recent calls

As there have been talks of curtailment of the ongoing Budget session, sources indicated that there is a possibility of adjournment of the Parliament before the April 2 schedule, but Parliament will not be prorogued so that the same session can be reconvened.

It is learnt that the government is exploring the option of reconvening the session after the five assembly elections next month. The results of the polls will be declared on May 4.

However, there was no official word from the government on this.

The provision to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies was brought by amending the Constitution in 2023, but it will come into effect after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

According to the broad contours available, the number of Lok Sabha seats would be increased from the present 543 to 816, with 273 seats reserved for women. The reservation will also be done in a "vertical basis" with seats allocated for SCs and STs.

The redrawing of the constituencies will be done on the basis of the 2011 census rather than the proposed 2027 census.

A similar exercise will be carried out for state assemblies, where seats will be reserved on a pro-rata basis.

While a Constitution amendment bill will tweak the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, another ordinary bill will amend the Delimitation Act.

Once approved by Parliament, the proposed laws will come into force on March 31, 2029, and will help reserve seats in the next Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh.

In September 2023, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill.

The law is officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi Trump

Modi-Trump call, Jaishankar meets Iran envoy; Centre sets up 7 groups

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that internet platforms pay fair revenue share to news organisations (Photo: PTI)

Railways tightens construction norms, raises eligibility threshold

Lok Sabha, LS

LS passes Bill to amend law on protection and rights of transgender persons

SC, Supreme Court

SC flags systemic bias in armed forces, grants relief to women officers

DNPA

Puneet Gupt appointed chairperson of Digital News Publishers Association

Topics : Parliament Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Women Quota BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayWho is Mohammad GhalibafGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance