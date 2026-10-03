Amit Shah says new criminal laws aim to deliver justice within 3 years

Union Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that India's judicial system was once known for delays, but now, with the full implementation of the new criminal laws, justice will be delivered within three years from the filing of an FIR to the Supreme Court.

He was addressing a conference of cattle rearers after inaugurating an exhibition on the new criminal laws at the Dussehra Ground in Bhopal's BHEL area.

Shah, who heads the Home and Cooperation ministry, also said that after the full implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the country's criminal justice system will be among the most modern in the world.

Referring to the ongoing campaign against narcotics across the country, Shah said the government was working on a detailed plan to ensure that drug abuse would be non-existent in Madhya Pradesh after December 31, 2029.

"India's judicial system was once known for its 'tareekh pe tareekh' taunts, but now, with the full implementation of the new criminal laws, justice will be delivered within three years, from the filing of an FIR to the Supreme Court," he said.

The new laws -- BNS, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- came into effect in the country on July 1, 2024.

The Union Minister said that the three laws incorporate science and technology into forensic investigations, ensuring effective legal provisions for women's safety, mob lynching, missing children, and the protection of citizens from terrorism.

He said that the laws enacted by the British were meant to preserve their rule, while the three new criminal laws are meant to protect the "honour, property, and body of Indian citizens".

Shah said, "The fundamental principle of these laws is justice, not punishment. The provision of punishment is only to deter criminals from committing crimes. After the full implementation of these laws, our criminal justice system will be among the most modern in the world." Hitting out at the opposition Congress, Shah alleged that since Independence, those involved in agriculture, rural development, and cooperatives had been demanding a separate ministry of cooperation, but the then-ruling party "prevented the establishment of such a ministry for 75 years".

He said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new direction to the cooperative sector by establishing a separate Ministry of Cooperation. Our cowherds will benefit the most from this. Middlemen take a large share of the profit when milk is sold in the open market, but there is no place for them in the cooperative model." Referring to the large gathering of cattle rearers at the conference, Shah said it was a good sign for the "White Revolution 2.0" in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the dairy sector is a strong medium for women's empowerment, rural development, and economic growth, and it is also playing an important role in fighting malnutrition.

The Union minister said he had come to respond to Congress leaders who "oppose the central government on various issues".

He said, "During the 75 years of Congress rule, the country's milk production reached 14.6 crore tonnes, while in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has raced to 25 crore tonnes. This is due to the hard work of the BJP's central and state governments." Shah said the per capita milk availability in the country has increased from 307 grams per day in 2013-14 to 485 grams per day, adding that India is currently the world's largest milk producer.

He said, "BJP is in power in the five major milk-producing states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Congress should answer what it did for the welfare of cattle farmers during its rule. Our government's focus is on increasing the income of livestock farmers, increasing milk production, and strengthening the dairy sector." He said five models have been developed for scientific dung collection, reduction of methane emissions, and utilisation of nutrients. In the coming days, a model will be developed that will ensure fair prices for cow dung in every village of Madhya Pradesh.

Efforts are also being made to improve cow breeds with modern technology and ensure that they don't fall sick, he said.

The Congress has only spread "negativity", while PM Modi has lifted the country high in different sectors, he said.

"Modi ji has taken a pledge and has also made crores of people in the country take a pledge that by August 15, 2047, India will be number one in the world in every field," he added.

On this occasion, the foundation stone was laid for a Rs 255-crore milk processing plant with a capacity of 3 lakh litres per day in Ujjain, and a unit established at the Bhopal Milk Union at a cost of Rs 17 crore.

A Memorandum of Understanding for Urban Forest Development was also exchanged in the presence of Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This was signed between KRIBHCO and the Madhya Pradesh State Biodiversity Board.

Under this MoU, an urban forest will be developed in Bhopal as part of the Morvan Project, said officials.