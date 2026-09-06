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Home / India News / Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CM, top officials after building collapse

Amit Shah speaks to Delhi CM, top officials after building collapse

In a message posted on X, Shah said he was deeply distressed by the building collapse at Satya Niketan in Delhi

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs of India (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2026 | 7:07 PM IST

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other senior officials after a five-storey building near Delhi University's south campus collapsed, leaving one dead and several trapped in the rubble.

In a message posted on X, Shah said he was deeply distressed by the building collapse at Satya Niketan in Delhi.

"Spoke with the chief minister, commissioner of police, Delhi, and the director general, NDRF, and assessed the situation on the ground," he said.

Shah said the local administration and the NDRF are conducting intensive rescue operations in close coordination.

"The injured are being provided with all necessary medical assistance. Praying for the speedy recovery of all those injured," he said.

 

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The 50-year-old building housing a boys' hostel collapsed in a congested bylane in Satya Niketan near DU's south campus on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Six people have been pulled out of the debris so far, of whom one was brought dead to the hospital and five others rescued alive, police said.

Locals claimed that around 40 to 50 people were still trapped under the debris of the building, which comprised a basement and five upper floors.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Amit Shah Building Collapse Rekha Gupta

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First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 7:07 PM IST