Saturday, March 28, 2026 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra checks 1,000 buses, penalises 236 for violations: Transport minister

Andhra checks 1,000 buses, penalises 236 for violations: Transport minister

According to the minister, authorities have undertaken checks at 16 points, including toll plazas and check-posts, across the state

Bus Fire, Mumbai Bus Fire

The transport minister promised regular checking drives and stringent action against violations (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy on Saturday said over 1,000 buses have been checked across the state and 236 penalised for lacking proper documents.

Reddy's remarks come in the wake of four ghastly bus accidents claiming 45 lives, of these 33 charred to death, and injuring several others within six months.

"We are taking intense action to avoid road accidents. Across the state, we checked 1,036 buses. Cases have been registered, and penalties were slapped against 236 buses without proper documents," he said in an official press release.

According to the minister, authorities have undertaken checks at 16 points, including toll plazas and check-posts, across the state.

 

The transport minister promised regular checking drives and stringent action against violations.

Reddy asserted that the government gives 'primacy to passenger safety' and called on everybody to adhere to the law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India confronting West Asia conflict impact with full strength: PM Modi

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Noida airport to serve as launchpad for UP's economic growth: CM Yogi

kolkata Rains, Rains

3 killed as Nor'wester wreaks havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Puri districts

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Phase I of Noida International Airport in Jewar

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

'All united on national interest': Tharoor stresses unity amid Iran crisis

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Bus accident Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRIL Share PriceUpcoming DividendsGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol, DieselGold and Silver Rate todayStock Market CrashPetrol Excise Duty CutONGC Share PriceLPG Crisis