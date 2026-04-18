Saturday, April 18, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra CM announces ₹40K per acre lease for Amaravati farmers under LPS

Andhra CM announces ₹40K per acre lease for Amaravati farmers under LPS

On April 10, Municipal Minister P Narayana said 31,150 farmers in total gave nearly 34,983 acres of land, which also included the 1,000 acres given by Pedaparimi village farmers under LPS

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Farmers from 10 villages in the Tadikonda and Pedakurapadu constituencies called on the CM on Friday (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced a ₹40,000 lease per acre for a decade to the farmers who offered their land under the second phase of Land Pooling Scheme in the greenfield capital city, Amaravati.

In addition to promising an annual hike of ₹3,000 to the lease amount, the chief minister agreed to extend a ₹1.5 lakh crop loan per household, said a press release issued on Saturday.

On April 10, Municipal Minister P Narayana said 31,150 farmers in total gave nearly 34,983 acres of land, which also included the 1,000 acres given by Pedaparimi village farmers under LPS.

 

"The chief minister announced a lease for farmers who gave land under the second phase of land pooling. The CM said ₹40,000 will be paid per acre for a decade," said the press release.

Farmers from 10 villages in the Tadikonda and Pedakurapadu constituencies called on the CM on Friday.

Also Read

Rupee

NPSPL to set up ₹2,550 cr cathode material project in Andhra Pradesh

Accident, road accident

8 killed in road accident in Andhra's Kurnool, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

cylinder blast

4 killed, 18 injured in powerful explosion in Andhra's Sri Sathyasai

BIEAP AP Inter Results 2026

BIEAP AP Inter Results 2026 out: How to check 1st, 2nd year results

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inagurated the first-of-its-kind Amaravati quantum reference facilities (AQRF) | (Photo: X/@ncbn)

Andhra Pradesh launches India's first quantum reference facilitypremium

Including the lands taken from farmers, the southern state has already pooled 54,000 acres in Amaravati.

It has already initiated the second phase of LPS for another 40,000 acres, beginning with 16,666 acres from seven villages in November 2025.

These 40,000 acres are meant to supplement the initial 54,000-acre land bank.

Earlier, Narayana noted that additional land pooling is needed for laying an inner ring road (IRR) around Amaravati, building a railway station, laying a railway track and building an international sports city, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

TCS

4-member panel with retired judge, ex-IPS officer to probe Nashik TCS case

Parliament, Lok sabha

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die, Budget session concludes

Pune airport

Pune Airport runway restored, ops resume after IAF incident: MoS Mohol

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Rain, thunderstorms to lash several states today; heatwave alert continues

Accident, road accident

9 dead as tourist van falls off hairpin bend in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGT vs KKR LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayJio Financial Q4 ResultsHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance