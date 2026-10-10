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Home / India News / Andhra CM urges Centre to set up shipbuilding centre at Dugarajapatnam

Andhra CM urges Centre to set up shipbuilding centre at Dugarajapatnam

Naidu seeks Centre's support to develop Mulapeta Port and establish a shipbuilding centre at Dugarajapatnam to boost maritime activities, investment and employment in Andhra Pradesh.

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

The chief minister explained that the state is accelerating industrial and commercial development based on its ports by effectively leveraging its long coastline. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2026 | 12:03 AM IST

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought the Centre's cooperation to further expand maritime-based economic activities in the state.

According to a statement, during his meeting with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday, Naidu discussed the development of ports in the state, setting up a terminal at Mulapeta Port and establishing a shipbuilding centre at Dugarajapatnam.

The chief minister explained that the state is accelerating industrial and commercial development based on its ports by effectively leveraging its long coastline.

He said that developing sectors such as shipbuilding, ship repair and marine engineering in conjunction with the existing and proposed ports would create large-scale employment and investment opportunities.

 

Naidu stated that the development of Mulapeta Port in Srikakulam district would give a major boost to commercial activities in North Andhra.

He sought the Centre's support for developing the terminal and allied infrastructure required for the port.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Ports Shipbuilding sector

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First Published: Oct 10 2026 | 12:02 AM IST