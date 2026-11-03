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Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh school holiday: Schools to stay closed on Nov 4, 5; know why

Andhra Pradesh school holiday: Schools to stay closed on Nov 4, 5; know why

Andhra Pradesh government has announced the polling will be on Nov 5 and vote counting will be on Nov 7. The order applies to govt offices, and educational institutions due to the polling

Andhra Pradesh school holiday

school holiday tomorrow

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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The Andhra Pradesh government has declared holidays on November 4 and 5, 2026, to prepare for the upcoming elections for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC). On November 5, polling will take place, and on November 7, votes will be counted.
 
Government offices, private buildings and educational institutions involved in the voting process will all be closed. Officials from the State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department have been directed to take the necessary steps to implement the directive and ensure a smooth polling process.

AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2026: Holiday details

November 5 is the main polling day, with November 4 set aside for polling preparations. In addition to allowing authorities to make the required preparations, the arrangement is intended to facilitate the elections for rural local bodies.
 
 
However, as stated in the report, businesses involved in the electoral process are subject to the holiday order. It is recommended that staff and students consult the relevant guidelines offered by their department or school. 

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AP MPTC, ZPTC Elections 2026

Voters in the AP MPTC and ZPTC elections should check their polling data and follow election officials' instructions. Related holidays should be observed by schools, other governmental organisations, and commercial businesses involved in polls.
 
The purpose of the November 4 and 5 holiday is to help with election preparation and increase participation in the rural Andhra Pradesh local body elections.

AP MPTC, ZPTC election 2026 dates

After the conclusion of municipal elections, these elections are the next phase of the state's local body electoral schedule. Election preparations are in progress in every area where voting will take place.
 
The following significant dates are included in the Andhra Pradesh MPTC and ZPTC election schedule:
 
·        November 4, 2026: Holiday for polling arrangements
 
·        November 5, 2026: MPTC and ZPTC polling
 
·        November 7, 2026: Vote counting. 
 

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Topics : school children Election news govt schools Andhra Pradesh

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First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 4:31 PM IST