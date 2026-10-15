Ankita Bhandari case: Why her parents are protesting at India Gate

The parents of Ankita Bhandari, a teenager who was murdered in Uttarakhand in September 2022, staged a protest near India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday demanding a stay on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor. Police detained Ankita’s parents during the protest and released them around 5 am on Thursday.

The family has alleged that Gautam is linked to the alleged VIP connection in the case. Gautam, who was appointed Sikkim governor on October 12, has denied the allegations and initiated defamation proceedings against them.

They have given the government 24 hours to cancel Gautam’s appointment and warned of a nationwide agitation if their demand is not met.

What is the Ankita Bhandari murder case?

Ankita Bhandari, 19, worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. She went missing on September 18, 2022, and police recovered her body from the Chilla canal five days later.

Police arrested resort owner Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, along with manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta.

In December 2022, Uttarakhand Police filed a 500-page chargesheet alleging that Ankita was murdered after refusing to provide “special services” to VIP clients. The Kotdwar Sessions Court framed charges against the three accused in March 2023.

The court examined 47 prosecution witnesses before concluding the trial in May 2025. On May 29-30, 2025, it convicted all three men and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment.

In January 2026, renewed demands for a CBI probe under Supreme Court supervision into the alleged VIP angle prompted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to announce further investigation. The Uttarakhand High Court denied the three convicts interim relief, suspension of sentence and bail on June 30, 2026.

On October 14-15, 2026, Ankita’s parents protested at India Gate against BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam’s appointment as Sikkim governor, demanding that it be put on hold until the CBI probe is completed.

Ankita’s father subsequently gave the Centre 24 hours to cancel Gautam’s appointment, warning of a nationwide agitation if the demand was not met.

What is the alleged VIP angle?

A 2022 report by Frontline referred to a “VIP” to whom Ankita was allegedly being forced to provide “special services”. It cited Deputy Inspector General P Renuka Devi as saying that the resort had a ‘presidential suite’ intended for VIP guests.

Actor Urmila Sanawar, who appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) earlier this year, alleged that the VIP in the case was a senior state BJP leader.

Gautam’s name has since been raised by Ankita’s family and activists in connection with the alleged VIP angle. Gautam, a former BJP national general secretary who served as the party’s in-charge for Uttarakhand, has denied the accusations and initiated defamation proceedings against those making them.

The family is seeking a stay on his appointment as Sikkim governor until the CBI completes its investigation into the alleged VIP connection.

What has the Congress said about the appointment?

Congress leaders have supported the family’s demand and accused the BJP of shielding the person allegedly linked to the case. The party has also urged President Droupadi Murmu to reconsider Gautam’s appointment.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said the party had been fighting for justice for Ankita and her family for four years.

"Our party fought for four years in Uttarakhand; there must be justice for Ankita Bhandari and her family. The BJP is shielding the accused - the person involved in the case is being completely protected by the BJP. The entire sentiment of Uttarakhand lies with this family," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who met Ankita’s parents at India Gate, accused the BJP of rewarding a person whom the family has linked to the case.

In a post on X, Gandhi said Ankita’s family had been waiting for justice for four years, while "a 'VIP' accused has certainly been rewarded with protection and a constitutional position".

"Where rapists and murderers are welcomed with garlands and criminals are honored with the power of authority - no hope can be expected from such a misogynistic BJP either," he said.

(With agency inputs)