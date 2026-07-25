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Home / India News / Anti-Neet protest enters 6th day in Tamil Nadu; doctors to join on July 28

Anti-Neet protest enters 6th day in Tamil Nadu; doctors to join on July 28

Students continued their sit-in at the CPI state headquarters for a sixth day, while medical professionals announced a statewide protest on July 28 in support of the ongoing anti-Neet demonstrations

Tamil Nadu Protest, Protest

SFI and DYFI activists carry posters during a protest march demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Paradhan over the NEET paper leak issue, in Chennai (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

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Protests against the Neet in Tamil Nadu intensified on Saturday, with the continuous sit-in at the CPI State Headquarters (Balan Illam) in T Nagar entering its sixth day.

The students have demanded the scrapping of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and action against the alleged police excesses against protesting youth in Delhi.

The Students' Federation of India organised campus demonstrations at Loyola College, Presidency College and other educational institutions.

Medical professionals and students across Tamil Nadu are also set to launch a coordinated statewide protest on July 28.

The protest has been called by the Doctors' Association for Social Equality and the Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association in solidarity with the ongoing anti-Neet demonstrations in New Delhi.

 

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As part of the agitation, demonstrations will be held outside all government medical colleges across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike shortly after midnight on Thursday after the Centre gave a written assurance that it was inclined not to register cases against peaceful protesters.

It said a detailed discussion on examination reforms and paper leaks would be held in Parliament and that compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged Neet paper leak was under active consideration.

Wangchuk had been on an indefinite fast since June 28 after joining the Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation, which is demanding accountability for the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms to the education system, and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NEET NEET UG NEET-UG Tamil Nadu

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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