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Home / India News / Anyone trying to distort NEET retest will face full might of law: Govt

Anyone trying to distort NEET retest will face full might of law: Govt

Government warns of strict action against any attempt to disrupt the NEET re-exam on June 21, with enhanced security and inter-agency coordination in place

neet ug

NEET-UG was held on May 3, but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

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The government on Friday warned that the full might and weight of law will fall on anyone who tries to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity of the NEET re-exam scheduled to be held on June 21.

This was conveyed by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan at a meeting where he reviewed the preparedness for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions with National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh.

During the meeting, Somanathan emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders, the statement said.

 

"The central government, state governments and district administration are working together in close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination," the statement quoted the cabinet secretary as saying.

Somanathan had also reviewed the arrangements with secretaries of the central government and relevant agencies on June 1.

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On June 4, he held a review meeting with the chief secretaries of the state governments to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements.

These meetings are aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.

Officials said the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the CRPF and the CISF to provide security during transportation of the question papers.

NEET-UG was held on May 3, but was cancelled by the NTA on May 12 amid allegations of a paper leak. The CBI is investigating the case and has made several arrests.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : NEET UG NEET exams Question paper leak

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

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